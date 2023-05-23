Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

