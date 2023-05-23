Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

