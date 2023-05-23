Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

