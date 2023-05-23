Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American Water Works by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.