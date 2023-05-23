Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

