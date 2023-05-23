Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,385 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

