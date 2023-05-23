Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,803 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Stock Performance
Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.10%.
Insider Transactions at Globe Life
In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,125 shares of company stock worth $10,994,960. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.
About Globe Life
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
