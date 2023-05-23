Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

