Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,566 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

