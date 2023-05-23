Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 5.3%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.52. 93,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 348,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

