Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 992,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,915,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 490,166.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.22. The stock had a trading volume of 539,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

