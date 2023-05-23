Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 5.6%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.33. 2,694,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,985,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $180,019. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 392,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.