Ozon (OZON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ozon Stock Performance

Shares of OZON opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Ozon has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ozon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 185.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ozon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and d├ęcor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

