Ozon (OZON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ozon Stock Performance

Shares of OZON opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Ozon has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ozon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 185.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ozon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

