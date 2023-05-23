Optiver Holding B.V. Has $39,000 Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

