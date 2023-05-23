Optiver Holding B.V. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,824,500 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after buying an additional 72,476 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 359.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

