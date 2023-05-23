Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 84,427 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) by 418.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,427 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in DBV Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of ($1.30) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. Equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

