Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.74

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

