Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Oncorus Trading Up 2.1 %

ONCR stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncorus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.