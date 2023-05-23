OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.81

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $113.50 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.