OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.64. OLO shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 188,861 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

OLO Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OLO by 2,469.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

