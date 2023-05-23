OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

