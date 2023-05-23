Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.05

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 514542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $550.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

