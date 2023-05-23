Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $304.28 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $304.28 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.93 or 0.06823074 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05130592 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $10,154,775.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.