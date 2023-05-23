O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,195,000 after purchasing an additional 124,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $372.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

