O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TECK opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

