O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

