NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises approximately 4.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.64% of NVR worth $95,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR traded down $80.89 on Tuesday, hitting $5,624.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,180. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,666.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,130.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,710 shares of company stock valued at $95,213,468. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

