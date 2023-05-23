Nutanix (NTNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTNX opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

