NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 948,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 671,488 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $8.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,155.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,163 shares in the company, valued at $97,912.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,206 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

