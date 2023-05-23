NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

