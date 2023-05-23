North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE:NOA opened at C$25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.03. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$26.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.
Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
