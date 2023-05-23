North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.03. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$26.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

