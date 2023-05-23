North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $503.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 786.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 79,671 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

