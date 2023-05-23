Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

