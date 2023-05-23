Nixon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. F&G Annuities & Life accounts for 0.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE FG traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 55,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667.

