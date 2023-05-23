Nixon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 457,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. PubMatic comprises about 4.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PubMatic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co boosted its stake in PubMatic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $816,344 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 171,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $912.07 million, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

