NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.