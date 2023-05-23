New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 321,717 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 321,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 6,695,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,673,682. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

