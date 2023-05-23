New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 3.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 732,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,570,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $860.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.