NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $73.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

