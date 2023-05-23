NEA Management Company LLC Sells 6,690 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

NEA Management Company LLC decreased its position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC owned 6.04% of Inozyme Pharma worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 144,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 344,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,213,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,680.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 614,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,032. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

