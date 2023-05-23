NEA Management Company LLC Has $147.01 Million Stock Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

NEA Management Company LLC reduced its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005,002 shares during the quarter. Arcellx makes up about 8.3% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 10.83% of Arcellx worth $147,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLX traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. 143,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,546. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $28,735,149.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,828,394 shares in the company, valued at $127,306,013.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,694,592 shares of company stock valued at $75,969,339.

ACLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

