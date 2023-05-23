NEA Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,000. Celcuity comprises about 1.0% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned 8.09% of Celcuity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 28.26 and a quick ratio of 28.26. The company has a market cap of $238.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.60. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

