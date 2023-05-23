National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.40

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPGF. Liberum Capital raised National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

National Express Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

