Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $19.14. 755,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,509,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

