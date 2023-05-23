Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $19.14. 755,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,509,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
