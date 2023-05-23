Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Movella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVLA opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48. Movella has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.76.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Movella will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 17,498 shares of Movella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,247. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movella Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

