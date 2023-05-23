Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.23

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 184641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Morphic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,768,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,580,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $183,842.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,768,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,580,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,776 shares of company stock worth $10,341,501. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after acquiring an additional 169,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after acquiring an additional 359,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

