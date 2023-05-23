Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Holdings Cut by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,692,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Monte Rosa Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.3% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 0.16% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $58,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,156 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,961,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 952,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 833,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 169,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,347. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

