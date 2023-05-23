Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $429.03 and last traded at $430.94. 181,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 516,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.28 and its 200 day moving average is $430.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

