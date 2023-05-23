MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $386,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 371,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5,168.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,935,000 after buying an additional 258,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 203,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $283.29 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $390.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.