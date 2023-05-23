Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.26% of Mobilicom worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Mobilicom during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Mobilicom Limited has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

